On this podcast, we talk about:
- Google making the case for Android security.
- The US launching sanctions against Russia for cyberattacks related to the elections and NotPetya.
- Intel's fix for Spectre and Meltdown.
- Why older internet of things devices are the ones to look out for.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Are Android smartphones as safe as iPhones? (The 3:59, Ep. 370)
