Apple's rumored stuff-tracking AirTags turn up in new video

For weeks, we've been tracking rumors that Apple is working on Tile-like Bluetooth trackers for keys, wallets and other possessions. Now it seems Apple might have just let slip that the gizmos are indeed coming soon -- not an image, but an accidental mention inadvertently posted to YouTube.

First spotted by the site Appleosophy and seen by 9to5Mac as well, the cameo comes in a new Apple support video showing users how to erase their iPhone and return it to the factory settings. In the video, now listed as private on YouTube, the demonstrator navigates to the Find My iPhone page in the phone's settings, and you can see an option for enabling offline finding.

Exclusive: AirTags confirmed in a new Apple Support Video https://t.co/f0C83LYOPS — Appleosophy (@appleosophy) April 2, 2020

"Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular," the description reads. Aha! So they are called AirTags!

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.