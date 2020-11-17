Apple's Powerbeats get a glow-in-the-dark color as part of new Ambush collaboration

Apple

Looking to have your Powerbeats stand out? Apple's headphones have a new color option that will do just that.

Announced on Tuesday, Beats is partnering with Tokyo-based lifestyle brand Ambush on a new pair of Powerbeats headphones that will glow in the dark. The new headphones are Beats' first luminous product and part of a "limited run" that will be available for $200 starting Wednesday at Apple, Dover Street Market, "select" Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com.

"I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time," said Yoon Ahn, creative director of Ambush, in a statement announcing the new headphones. "I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same city energy when you're outside late at night listening to music."

Besides the new funky, glow-in-the-dark color, the special edition headphones are otherwise largely identical to the $150 Powerbeats 4 that was updated back in March. They're wireless Bluetooth headphones with Apple's H1 chip inside, but the headphones keep the wire between the two ear hooks, as well as other Powerbeats features, including 15-hour battery life, an IPX4 rating for sweat- and water-resistance as well as a "Fast Fuel" feature that lets you get an hour of music playback from a five-minute charge.

Apple

The headphones come with a black USB-A to Lightning cable as well as a carrying case with the Beats and Ambush logos.