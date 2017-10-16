Apple's KRACK Wi-Fi fix coming in a few weeks

Apple will patch up the massive Wi-Fi vulnerability called KRACK in the coming weeks.

The company confirmed it has a fix in beta and will send it out in a software update. The updates will come for iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS.

KRACK, which stands for Key Reinstallation Attack, was found to exploit a vulnerability in Wi-Fi networks using the WPA2 encryption protocol. WPA2 is the most widely used form of security, making a majority of Wi-Fi products and networks susceptible to an attack.