Apple's iOS 13.2 brings Deep Fusion, AirPods Pro compatibility

iPhone users can now download iOS 13.2, the latest version of Apple's mobile software, and explore a slew of new features. With the update, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max users will have access to a new Deep Fusion camera mode. The new image processing system taps into the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with better texture, detail and better photos in lower light.

iOS 13.2 also includes support for the $249 AirPods Pro, which will hit stores on Wednesday. The update also bring the "announce messages" feature to regular AirPods, which lets Siri help you listen and respond to text message. The update also brings support for HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit enabled routes and new Siri privacy settings.

Of course, there are also more than 70 new emoji in iOS 13.2 to jazz up your messages, including animals, food, gender neutral emoji and skin tones selection for couple emoji.

Apple released iOS 13 in September and quickly followed up with iOS 13.1 and iPad OS the following month.