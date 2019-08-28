Apple will no longer keep Siri recordings for people to listen

James Martin/CNET

Your conversations with Siri won't be going directly to Apple anymore, as the tech giant announced it would stop retaining voice recordings by default on Wednesday.

Apple announced the changes to Siri and privacy after The Guardian reported in July that contractors were regularly listening to conversations from people giving voice commands. While the data is anonymized, those conversations included identifiable details like a person's name, medical records, drug deals and people having sex, according to the report.

In early August, Apple announced that it would be ending the contractor program, and prior to the announcement on Wednesday, fired at least 300 contractors in Europe that were part of that program.

Apple had contractors listening to Siri conversations to help improve the voice assistant's artificial intelligence, as it needed human guidance to improve the software. It will continue to do that, but the audio is now only provided if users opt-in, and Apple will not take audio recordings by default.

"We created Siri to help them get things done, faster and easier, without compromising their right to privacy. We are grateful to our users for their passion for Siri, and for pushing us to constantly improve," the company said in a statement.

Apple said it intends to continue that program in the fall, but only its own employees will be able to listen to audio recordings, and it will delete recordings that are not intentional conversations with Siri.