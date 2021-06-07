Apple will let iPhone users keep iOS 14 after iOS 15 launches

Apple

Apple Event

Apple users will be able to keep using iOS 14 once the next version of Apple's operating system is released in the fall. Any users of the iPhone's current operating system will continue getting security updates and bug fixes without immediately updating to iOS 15, as reported earlier Monday by 9to5Mac.

The news is embedded in Apple's iOS 15 features list, which says, "iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you're ready to upgrade to the next major version."

Until now, Apple has required users to update their iPhone operating system in order to receive security updates (unless they owned older devices that could not upgrade).

Revealed during Apple's WWDC on Monday, iOS 15 will come with the ability for Android and Windows users to join FaceTime calls using a browser; notification summaries instead of individual notifications for less important alerts; co-watching videos while on a FaceTime video call with others; and storing your driver's license on Apple Wallet.

iOS 15 will likely debut on the rumored iPhone 13, but a developer version is available to download today, and a public beta will launch in the summer.