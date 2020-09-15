Apple Watch SE: The more affordable timepiece you've been waiting for

Screenshot/CNET

Apple Event

Ever since Apple launched its first smartwatch, back in 2015, the Apple Watch has been a highly prized wearable across many different demographics -- even though the price tag made it unaffordable for some. That changed on Tuesday, when the company announced the Watch SE, a more affordable watch for those whose budgets previously didn't stretch to Apple smartwatch ownership.

With the product starting at $279, Apple is hoping to appeal to a new audience of smartwatch wearers, including children. Combined with the new Apple Watch Family Setup feature, which allows people to connect multiple watches to one iPhone, the company is clearly hoping parents might be convinced to invest in a smartwatch for their beloved offspring.

Looking much like the current Series 3 watch in appearance, the Watch SE actually contains a more powerful processor under the hood than Apple's older timepiece. The Series 3 dates all the way back to 2017, so it's reassuring to know that Apple is doing more than rebadging an old product -- it's given it a much-needed internal refresh to ensure it will be relevant in 2020 and beyond.

As you might expect from a cheaper model, the SE doesn't have all the advanced features of Apple's higher-end watches, such as fall detection or an ECG monitor, but it's still well-equipped with fitness tracking capabilities. Apple also promises larger and easier to read metrics on its biggest and "most advanced" watch display.

Apple's September event is usually an opportunity for the company to show off its latest iPhones, but with no phones making an appearance on Tuesday, watches were able to take center stage. We're expecting to see Apple unveil the iPhone 12 in just a few weeks, but until then the company gave us plenty to get excited about.

Among the announcements made at Tuesday's event, the unveiling of the Apple Watch SE stands out for bringing a much-loved and lusted-after product to a fresh audience. While seasoned smartwatch owners or those who require deeper insights into their health metrics still may be drawn to the more expensive, top-of-the-range Apple Watch, the SE will serve the majority of people looking for an attractive and capable smartwatch perfectly well.

The Watch SE will also benefit Apple by allowing it to hold onto to its position as market leader in global sales of wearables. As well as allowing Apple to retain its lead, a cheaper smart watch might allow it to lure in buyers who might have otherwise opted for a budget fitness tracker from Fitbit or one of Apple's other rivals.