Apple wants to protect you from accidental in-app subscriptions

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Apple wants to make sure you don't subscribe to apps accidentally.

The smartphone maker has added a new step to help make sure users are only subscribing to iOS apps when they mean to, according to 9to5 Mac's report on Thursday. After clicking on a button for an in-app subscription -- for example to unlock premium or upgraded features -- iOS will reportedly show a pop-up that says "Confirm Subscription" asking you to confirm you actually want to subscribe. The alert, which was spotted earlier by developer David Barnard, comes after you confirm a subscription with Touch ID.

Whoa! Apple added an additional confirmation step for subscriptions. This new alert comes after you confirm with Touch ID/Face ID. I hope they address this in a more elegant way in iOS 13, but I’m thrilled Apple took a definitive step to curb scam subscriptions. 👏🏻 @pschiller pic.twitter.com/oktaEVdx0o — David Barnard (@drbarnard) April 11, 2019

The new step should prevent people from accidentally subscribing to apps, which has reportedly been a problem for users with Touch ID phones. For example, users get a pop-up message asking them to subscribe. When they put their finger on the home button to exit the app, Touch ID would instead authorize it and sign them up for the subscription.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.