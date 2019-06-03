CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Apple updates App Store guidelines with further protections for kids

Apple's updated privacy controls expand beyond just sign-in.

apple-wwdc-2019-craig-federighi-apps2880

Apple's new App Store guidelines will limit what data developers of kids apps will have access to. 

 James Martin/CNET

Apple's continued push for privacy control went further than the on-stage announcements of the company's new "sign-in with Apple" offering. In a less publicized update, on Monday the company also adjusted its App Store guidelines.

Among the new updates -- which also prohibits apps that "facilitate purchase of ammunition" and limits what can be done with data from VPN apps --  Apple revealed that apps designed for kids or in the "kids" category of the App Store can no longer "include third-party advertising or analytics software and may not transmit data to third parties."  

The rules apply immediately to new apps seeking entrance into the store. Existing apps will have to support the guidelines by September 3, 2019. 

Get caught upEverything Apple announced at WWDC 2019

Expanding its data restrictions in the name of privacy control has been a growing priority for Apple. In addition to the "sign-in with Apple" announcement, the company has stressed privacy in many of its recent services including the forthcoming Apple Arcade, Apple Card and Apple TV+. 

The update comes one week after the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple would limit third-party app tracking inside kids apps in the App Store. 

Mentioned Above
Apple TV 4K (32GB)
$169
See it
$179 Crutchfield
See It
$179 Apple
See It
$169 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

WWDC shows us what's coming in iOS 13: Find out what's in store for iPhones and iPads.

5G hit another breakthrough with Sprint: We field-tested the LG V50 in Dallas.

Apple TV 4K

Apple

Next Article: Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 and everything Apple just announced