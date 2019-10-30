Apple TV Plus will be free for students with an Apple Music subscription

Apple

Students with an Apple Music subscription will be able to enjoy Apple TV Plus for no extra cost when it launches Nov. 1, according to an Instagram story from Hailee Steinfeld, who stars in Dickinson, a new show on the service. Apple confirmed the deal on Wednesday.

Apple TV Plus, which was announced at an Apple event in March, is a streaming service that costs $4.99 per month. The service will debut with exclusive shows starring talent like Jennifer Anniston, Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell and Oprah.

A student subscription to Apple Music costs $4.99, while a standard subscription costs $10 for individuals and $15 for families.

Steinfeld's show, Dickinson, is about the life of poet Emily Dickinson. It's a period costume comedy focused on the young Dickinson's wild antics and her goal "to become a great writer."