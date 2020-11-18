iFixit

Apple is paying $113 million to settle an investigation by 34 states and the District of Columbia over the company's practice of slowing down the performance of older iPhones when their batteries degrade. Apple's moves weren't announced by the company, but rather proven by internet sleuths. That led regulators and customers alike to criticize the company for not being forthcoming, particularly when asked about it in the past.

"Big Tech must stop manipulating consumers and tell them the whole truth about their practices and products," Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who helped lead the investigation, said in a statement. "I'm committed to holding these goliath technology companies to account if they conceal the truth from their users." Apple will pay Arizona in particular $5 million, with the rest split among other states. The Washington Post earlier reported the news.

Apple, in court filings, said it had agreed to the settlement to resolve the investigations, but "nothing contained herein may be taken as or construed to be an admission or concession of any violation of law, rule, or regulation, or of any other matter of fact or law, or of any liability or wrongdoing, all of which Apple expressly denies"

"No part of this judgment, including its statements and commitments, shall constitute evidence of any liability, fault, or wrongdoing by Apple," the company added.

The move is the latest example of how big tech is coming under ever more scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers. Though the "batterygate" saga, as it's known, happened before larger tech scandals like Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data privacy and political elections scandal, the event marked a turning point for the iPhone maker.

Apple denied allegations that it purposely slows iPhones down for years, but the conspiracy theory persisted arguing that the tech giant made the headsets less usable to push people to upgrade -- a practice referred to as planned obsolesce. When Apple admitted it slowed down iPhones, though it argued for a different reason, it drew attention from around the globe.

"Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices," Apple said in an initial statement on Dec. 20, 2017, as it faced mounting criticism. It explained that when older batteries can't supply enough power when phones are attempting more complex tasks, like playing a video game, it slows the phone's chips down to a level the battery can perform at.

Critics cried foul, and just over a week later, Apple formally apologized while insisting it acted in customer's best interests. It also offered a $29 battery replacement for a limited time to anyone who asked, rather than charging the typical $79. And it added features to its iOS software that better explained how iPhone batteries work and gave people the choice to preserve battery life or push their phone's performance.

"We have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that," Apple said at the time. "We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize."

Still, lawsuits and investigations followed. In March of this year, Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit, in which Apple agreed to pay customers $25 per iPhone, with a minimum payout of $310 million. It covered current and former iPhone owners in the US who had an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus or SE running iOS 12.2.1 or later. It also covered the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.

"The settlement provides substantial relief to Apple consumers and, going forward, will help ensure that customers are fully informed when asked to update their products," said Joseph Cotchett, co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, in a statement at the time.

Apple denied any wrongdoing.