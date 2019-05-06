CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple to face EU antitrust investigation thanks to Spotify, says report

It's a music subscription battle.

Apple could be in some trouble over in Europe because of possible antitrust practices brought up by Spotify.

The European Commission, which handles the day-to-day business of the European Union, will launch a formal investigation in the coming weeks to investigate Apple's practices with music subscription services, according to the Financial Times. Spotify filed the antitrust complaint in March.

In the complaint, Spotify said Apple charged subscription companies a 30% fee for in-app purchases while other non-subscription apps didn't have to pay any fee. The music-streaming company stated in its complaint that Apple is attempting to stifle competitive music services.

The iPhone maker responded in March saying the allegations were misleading and that "Spotify wouldn't be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem." Apple also said the 30% fee drops to 15% after the first year and continues to drop the following years. Apple accused Spotify of wanting a "free ride."

Apple and Spotify didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. 

