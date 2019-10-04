Apple tells suppliers to ramp up production of iPhone 11, report says

CNET

The $699 price tag for iPhone 11 seems to be paying off. Apple reportedly increased its order for iPhone 11s by 10%, or 8 million units, according to Nikkei Asian Review on Friday.

"This autumn is so far much busier than we expected," an unnamed source that apparently has knowledge of the situation told Nikkei. "Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders. After the increase, prepared production volume for the iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year."

The iPhone 11 came out on Sept. 20 and has three variants: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Starting at $699, the new phone from Apple had the standard upgrades from the iPhone X, including the A13 processor and improved battery life, but some of the biggest improvements came with its cameras.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 11: 3 phones, reviewed. Which do you choose?

The iPhone 11 comes with a new ultrawide-angle camera to go along with the improved rear and selfie cameras. There's also a Night Mode for low-light photography. Apple also has a new technology for image processing called Deep Fusion that makes pictures look even better.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.