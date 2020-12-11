Apple sued by original app store maker, Cydia, over control of the iPhone

Richard Peterson/CNET

Before Apple's App Store launched for the iPhone in 2008, hackers had already created an alternative one. That app store, called Cydia, became the go-to program downloader for people looking to unlock their phones for international use. Its initial launch in 2007 allowed people to write and distribute apps. As the iPhone advanced, so did the Cydia store, offering customizations to the lock and home screens, such as easily launching the camera, long before Apple began offering its own takes on the features. But Apple never officially allowed people to install Cydia on its devices.

Now, Cydia's suing Apple, saying its anticompetitive behavior stamped out competition.

"Were it not for Apple's anticompetitive acquisition and maintenance of an illegal monopoly over iOS app distribution, users today would actually be able to choose how and where to locate and obtain iOS apps, and developers would be able to use the iOS app distributor of their choice," the lawsuit said. The suit was filed in northern California on Thursday and was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

Apple said it will review the lawsuit, and reiterated previous statements that it is not a monopoly in any of the markets it competes in.

The lawsuit marks the latest in a series of challenges Apple's faced to its control to the iPhone. The company's been under increasing pressure from tech and gaming giants, as well as politicians, who say Apple's grip on its iPhones and iPads is monopolistic.

It's not just criticism. Epic Games, the company behind the hit title Fortnite, filed suit against Apple in August. And Spotify's complaints to the European Union kicked off investigations over Apple's business practices too.

In its suit, Cydia is seeking financial and punitive damages in addition to the court forcing Apple to allow it onto the iPhone. Cydia is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, one of the firms that worked with Samsung during its years-long patent battle with Apple.