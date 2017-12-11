Apple confirmed its acquisition of music-recognition app Shazam on Monday, saying it is "thrilled" to be gaining one of the consistently most popular apps in its App Store.

"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users," the company said in a statemnt. "We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement."

The company didn't disclose financial details, such as a purchase price. Last week, TechCrunch reported Apple was close to buying Shazam. for an amount in the hundreds of millions; one unnamed person pegged the purchase price at about £300 million, or roughly $401 million.

Apple's proclamation of the Shazam deal is atypical for a company that keeps most of its takeovers hush-hush. Though it pales in comparison to its $3 billion takeover of Beats, the Shazam takeover is also part of Apple's push to beef up its services like Apple Music.