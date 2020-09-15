Apple says it's sold over 500 million iPads

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Apple has sold more than 500 million iPads, CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday during the company's virtual launch event. Cook added that more than half of iPad customers are purchasing one for the first time.

The iPhone maker revealed its latest iPads during Tuesday's event, which you can preorder starting today. The new eighth generation entry-level iPad features a 10.2-inch display and will be available starting Friday. It starts at $329, and is priced at $299 for education customers.

The new 10.9-inch display iPad Air integrates Touch ID into the power button, and features a USB-C port. The device comes in five colors and goes on sale next month, with prices starting at $599.

"iPad has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction for 10 straight years, every year since it launched" Cook said. "Our users are doing more than ever with iPad, so we continue to push iPad forward."