Angela Lang/CNET

Apple has reportedly told the social network Parler that it still can't publish its app in the iPhone and iPad App Store. The controversial social network is popular with extremists and conspiracy theorists who attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Apple banned Parler from its app platform after revelations the insurrection had been openly planned on the network.

Bloomberg reported the news. Apple and Parler didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

More to come...