Apple rumored to stick with iPhone 13 name, with Mini, Pro and Pro Max versions

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple apparently isn't the superstitious type, at least when it comes to the number 13. The tech giant will stick with its traditional naming convention, using iPhone 13 for its 2021 lineup, according to a report from Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. Apple will reportedly offer Mini, Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 13, similar to its iPhone 12 lineup.

The report, which was spotted earlier by MacRumors, follows previous rumors that Apple might avoid the number 13, which some people consider bad luck. Some alternative names that have been suggested include the iPhone 12S and iPhone 2021.

Apple plans to launch the iPhone 13 in September, according to the report, which cites supply chain sources. Apple has yet to hint at any iPhone 13 event date, but the company has traditionally unveiled new iPhones in September. The pandemic changed the usual course for 2020, but rumors and reports suggest Apple will return to its typical cadence this year.

The next iPhone is rumored to look similar to the iPhone 12, though may be slightly thicker and some version may have a larger camera bump. There has also been speculation that Apple could do away with the Lightning port, opting instead for MagSafe charging, though analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted only one 2021 iPhone would be completely portless.

As for its name, we'll have to wait until Apple unveils its next iPhone to know for sure.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.