Apple releases iOS 14.1 ahead of iPhone 12 launch

On Tuesday, Apple released iOS 14.1, the newest version of its mobile operating software for the iPhone. The release comes just days ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and makes way for the new phones, with fresh bug fixes and added support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing.
The list of fixes includes multiple tweaks to the iPhone's widgets, a new addition in iOS 14 that allows users to customize their Home Screens with contextual app-related icons of varying sizes. Other fixes include addressing minor bugs, like one that was preventing zeroes from displaying on the Calculator, and larger issues, such as a bug in Mail that caused emails to be sent from the wrong alias account.
For now, here's the full list of tweaks and fixes, per Apple's notes for the update:
- Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later.
- Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were showing up in a reduced size on the Home Screen.
- Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders.
- Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias.
- Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information.
- Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box.
- Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist.
- Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in the calculator.
- Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback.
- Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member's Apple Watch for some users.
- Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app.
- Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable.
- Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points.
