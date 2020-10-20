Apple releases iOS 14.1 ahead of iPhone 12 launch

Jason Cipriani/CNET

On Tuesday, Apple released iOS 14.1, the newest version of its mobile operating software for the iPhone. The release comes just days ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and makes way for the new phones, with fresh bug fixes and added support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing.

The list of fixes includes multiple tweaks to the iPhone's widgets, a new addition in iOS 14 that allows users to customize their Home Screens with contextual app-related icons of varying sizes. Other fixes include addressing minor bugs, like one that was preventing zeroes from displaying on the Calculator, and larger issues, such as a bug in Mail that caused emails to be sent from the wrong alias account.

For now, here's the full list of tweaks and fixes, per Apple's notes for the update:

