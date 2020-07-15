Apple releases iOS 13.6 update with CarKey and Apple News Plus Audio

CNET

Apple on Wednesday is releasing iOS 13.6, the latest version of its operating software for iPhones. Along with the usual under-the-hood tweaks, like improved support for system updates, the version 13.6 brings a couple of key new features -- most notably, the arrival of CarKey, which lets you create virtual keys for supported vehicles that you can store in the Wallet app and easily share with friends and family.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Ry Crist/CNET

CarKey was introduced earlier this year as a part of the iOS 13.4 update, and Apple highlighted the feature last month at WWDC, with BMW as its first automotive partner. Apple says that the technology uses the iPhone's UWB U1 chip, and that eventually all manufacturers will be able to use it to securely and reliably detect the phone's proximity and position. From there, if you're driving a supported vehicle and you need to get in, you can just tap a button on your phone to unlock the doors.

Other features in the iOS 13.6 update include Apple News Plus Audio, which incorporates narrated audio news stories into the Apple News app for Plus subscribers.

iOS 13.6 will be available for all iPhone users today. To check if it's available on your devices, head to the settings, tap "General," and then tap "Software Update."

See also: These 6 features in iOS 14 will make you love your iPhone more. You'll see why