Apple preps 75 million 5G iPhones along with new iPad Air, Apple Watches, report says

Apple's holiday season should be a busy one, with several new 5G iPhones, multiple Apple Watches and a new iPad Air all on the way.

According to a new report from Bloomberg detailing the company's fall plans, four new iPhone models will arrive in October and all will support 5G. The new iPhones will have a "different design and a wider choice of screen sizes" compared to the current models, but exact details of the changes were not revealed beyond that it will have "squared edges similar to the iPad Pro."

Previous rumors have suggested the sizes will be 5.4-inches for the iPhone 12, 6.1-inches for a 12 Max with two Pro models: a 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max. Both Pro models are also expected to include a new lidar depth sensor for improved augmented reality support.

The Bloomberg report notes that all four iPhones will have OLED displays, an upgrade for the regular models compared to the LCD displays that were on the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. A new dark blue color will replace the midnight green offered on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

In addition to the new iPhones, the report states that Apple is also planning to release a new iPad Air that will have an edge-to-edge display like the iPad Pro as well as two new Apple Watches, a smaller and cheaper HomePod and new over-the-ear headphones that won't be tied to the Beats brand.

The company's long-rumored AirTags trackers are also mentioned as being "in development," though it is unclear from the report if the trackers will arrive this year.

While not much is known on these devices, Bloomberg says that one of the new Apple Watches will be a successor to last year's Series 5 while the other will be a cheaper model to better compete with lower-priced wearables and designed to replace the Series 3 that is still currently sold.

A new Apple TV that is better for gaming and has an upgraded remote is also in the works, according to the report, though it may not be introduced until 2021. Bloomberg says the remote will be able to be located in a way similar to finding a lost iPhone, a useful upgrade that should help solve the problem of lost controllers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.