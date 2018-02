Sarah Tew/CNET

Apparently for some iPhone users, seven isn't a lucky number.

Apple is offering free repairs to owners of the "small percentage" of iPhone 7 devices that may be displaying a No Service notice in the status bar even when cell service is available, the company said in a post late Friday.

Apple said the glitch is the result of a faulty component on the gadget's main logic board.

The problem phones were manufactured between September 2016 and February 2018 and sold in the US, Hong Kong, Japan, China and Macao, Apple said. Three model numbers are eligible for the gratis fix. In the US (including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands), Hong Kong and Macao, the model number to look for on the back of your phone is A1660. In Japan, A1779. In China, it's A1660 and A1780.

If you think you're the unlucky owner of a prank-playing iPhone 7, you can check out Apple's page to see how to go about making your device behave. Oddly, we're having trouble making a link to the page behave, so we recommend copying and pasting this URL into your browser: https://www.apple.com/support/iphone-7-no-service/