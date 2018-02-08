CNET

Want to obsess over the 2018 Winter Olympics on your iPhone? The Apple News app has some features for you.

In a special section of the app, Apple created a calendar to remind you of upcoming events, display list of curated articles, and -- for those who want to stay on top of which country is bringing home the bling -- update a medal tracker. The section will also feature video clips provided by a partnership with NBC, the US broadcaster of the quadrennial event.

The Winter Olympics start in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Friday.

Apple is applying the same formula it uses for news to the Olympics, positioning Apple News as an entry point for information about a sporting competition that will grab headlines for weeks.

The Apple TV app will also feature live broadcasts from NBC in its sports tab, and streams in its Watch Now tab from more broadcasters, such as Bloomberg, Cheddar, CNBC, CNN, Fox News, and CBS. (CBS is CNET'S parent company.)