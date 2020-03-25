Apple might delay next big iPhone launch due to coronavirus, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

The coronavirus pandemic spreading around the globe has already forced major events such as the annual SXSW music and tech festival to be canceled, and the Olympics to be delayed. Now Apple may wait a little longer to launch its next iPhone, if rumors are to be believed.

The next iPhone, expected to be unveiled in the fall, may be delayed according to a report in Nikkei, which cites anonymous sources with "direct knowledge" of Apple's internal discussions. Apple still may face supply chain issues, due to China's earlier aggressive shutdowns to combat the virus, the sources said. Also, Apple's concerned people may not be as excited to upgrade their phones in the middle of a pandemic.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.