Beijing said Monday it would impose a 25% tariff on U.S. goods, retaliation for President Donald Trump's plan to increase tariffs on goods imported from China. If smartphones aren't on the list of goods excluded from these tariffs, the iPhone may see price increases, Wall Street analysts say.
"We estimate Apple would need to take as much as 14% price increase on iPhones to pass on the higher costs as a result of potential expansion of tariffs," J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note to investors on Tuesday.
If Apple were to increase prices that would bring the price of an iPhone X to approximately $1,140.
The bank suggests that in lieu of a price increase, Apple may instead absorb the costs of the tariffs. This move, while not affecting the price of its product, would result in a 4% decline in revenue for the iPhone maker according to J.P. Morgan analysts.
Monday's news of a tariffs increase by China was just half of the day's bad news for Apple. The Supreme Court ruled Apple customers could sue the company for overcharging for apps in the App Store.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Apple may need to increase iPhone prices to absorb tariff increase, analysts say
-
May 16•OnePlus 7 Pro vs. iPhone XR, Galaxy S10E: All specs compared
-
May 16•Pokemon Rumble Rush: Here's how to get it for your Android or iPhone
-
May 16•Valve's Steam Link game-streaming app launches on iOS
-
May 15•iPhone XS Max vs. Huawei P30 Pro: Which camera is best?
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple may need to increase iPhone prices to absorb tariff increase, analysts say
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.