Apple Maps now prevents you from getting lost at the airport

Gone are the days of aimlessly wandering around the airport to find the good food.
Apple Maps now includes detailed maps for more than 30 airports around the world. The list includes John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia in New York, Newark Liberty in New Jersey, LAX in Los Angeles and Heathrow and Gatwick in London. Notably missing from the initial list is the San Francisco International Airport.
The feature will let you ask Siri to find something nearby. You can see your location in real time with indoor positioning and easily toggle between floors. You also can browse shops, restaurants and restaurants located within a specific terminal or the entire airport, and tap to see boarding gates, security checkpoints, check-in desks, baggage claim carousels and other areas.
Apple in September 2012 released its own homegrown mapping program along with its iOS 6 mobile software. It previously had preloaded Google Maps on its devices, but tensions between the companies led Apple to create its own software. The trouble was Apple Maps didn't really work. iOS users immediately noticed problems with everything from navigation to simply searching for an address.
Apple apologized for the problems, fired its head of software and worked to improve its mapping app. Users now have access to lane guidance and speed limits for major highways, transit directions in over 50 metro areas, and search -- including with Siri -- to show what's nearby. Your iPhone automatically helps you remember where you parked your car and can tell you how much time a stop will add to your estimated arrival time.
Here's the full list of supported airports:
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI
- Berlin Tegel Airport TXL
- Berlin Schönefeld Airport SXF
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport ORD
- Chicago Midway International Airport MDW
- Denver International Airport DEN
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW
- Edmonton International Airport YEG
- Geneva Airport GVA
- Hong Kong International Airport HKG
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH
- Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU
- Indianapolis International Airport IND
- Jacksonville International Airport JAX
- Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS
- London Heathrow Airport LHR
- London Gatwick Airport LGW
- Los Angeles International Airport LAX
- Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA
- Miami International Airport MIA
- Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP
- Nashville International Airport BNA
- New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK
- New York LaGuardia Airport LGA
- Newark Liberty International Airport EWR
- Oakland International Airport OAK
- Philadelphia International Airport PHL
- Pittsburgh International Airport PIT
- Portland International Airport PDX
- San Diego International Airport SAN
- San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC
- Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA
- Toronto Pearson International Airport YYZ
- Vancouver International Airport YVR
