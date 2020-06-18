Apple leak appears to show AirPower-like charging mat still in the works

Apple

Apple's wireless charging mat, called AirPower, was officially canceled last year, but images shared on Twitter by Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser suggest the product -- or a charging mat like it -- might be back in development.

The AirPower was originally announced in 2017, and it was conceived as a mid-sized mat that could simultaneously charge multiple Apple devices, such as an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

In a tweet Thursday, Prosser suggested a primary reason the AirPower was canceled was its inability to support the Apple Watch's proprietary magnetic charger. The images appear to show an Apple Watch charging on what Prosser implies is a prototype charging mat, along with the observation that "They got the Watch working."

Rumors have swirled since at least February that another wireless charger of some sort might be in the works at Apple.

The leak, which comes only days before Apple's annual WWDC event on June 22, may hint at a forthcoming announcement of the product from Apple, but the tech giant has yet to confirm these rumors.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.