Apple launches store for individual podcast subscriptions

Apple Podcast Subscriptions are live as of Tuesday, letting you purchase membership to individual podcasts and channels of shows. The marketplace is live worldwide and includes shows from brands such as NPR, the Washington Post and CNN, as well as individual creators like Dave Chappelle, Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland.

Creators set the price for the subscriptions, which start at 50 cents a month. Creators can also offer monthly or annual billing.

"Listeners can't get enough of their favorite podcasts and want a simple way to support the extraordinary creators who make them possible," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

You can access both the new marketplace and your purchased content on the Apple Podcasts app. You'll be able to play your podcasts on a variety of Apple devices such as the HomePod Mini and the Apple Watch in addition to your iPhone.

"We're excited to introduce this powerful new platform to creators around the world," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services. "We can't wait to hear what they make with it."

Once you buy a subscription, you'll be able to see a new "Subscriber Edition" label on your show of choice and recommendations from that show will pop up in various tabs of the app, such as "Listen Now." After you subscribe to two or more channels, you'll see a "My Channels" row in the Listen Now tab so you can quickly find and start listening to the podcasts you've paid for.