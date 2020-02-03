CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple is offering at-home iPhone repairs in some US cities

Onsite repair services are available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Dallas.

Apple is letting some customers opt for at-home iPhone repairs, so this unfortunate XS Max doesn't have to leave the house to get fixed.

 Angela Lang/CNET

You can get that cracked iPhone screen fixed without leaving the house in some US cities. Apple is offering at-home repairs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Dallas, as previously reported by MacRumors.

"In select locations, onsite service may be available," reads the note on Apple's support site.

The service is handled by Go Tech Services -- this company's website suggests it operates exclusively through Apple -- and seems to be limited to iPhone screen repairs at the moment. If you pick it, you'll be warned that an "onsite visit fee" may be charged along with the basic repair cost, MacRumors noted.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on a wider rollout for the service and the onsite visit fees.

