Apple iPhones expected to get redesigned antenna

Apple is expected to make big changes to the antenna structure in its 2019 iPhones, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported said in a note released Sunday.

Apple plans to use modified-PI (MPI) material in the handsets rather than the liquid crystal polymer (LCP) material found in antennas used by iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, according to the Kuo report, seen by MacRumors. Kuo reportedly believes the LCP limits RF performance of the handsets due to technology limitations and production issues.

Kuo reportedly believes Apple will still use LCP as the primary material for 5G antennas in 2020 iPhones as the production issues affecting the RF performance of LCP antennas will be resolved by then.

Apple is also expected to use the LCP material in iPads beginning at the end of 2019, Kuo wrote.

Apple didn't immediate respond to a request for comment.