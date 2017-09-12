After months of rumors and leaks, Apple's trio of new iPhones were officially announced today at the company's new Cupertino, Calif., campus: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (pronounced "ten"). All three devices share similar features such as running iOS 11 and wireless charging, a first for iPhones.

But Apple made it a point to highlight how the iPhone X, the most expensive of the lineup, differs from other models. For example, the iPhone X has no Home button and instead relies on a new feature called Face ID to unlock the phone with facial recognition.

Read our spec chart below to see exactly how these iPhones differ from one another and from last year's iPhones, the 7S Plus and the 7S.

Apple iPhone 2017 spec comparison

Apple iPhone X Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone 8 Apple iPhone 7 Plus Apple iPhone 7 Display size, resolution 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 pixels 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 pixels 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 pixels Pixel density 458 ppi 401 ppi 326 ppi 401 ppi 326 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.65x2.79x0.30 inches 6.24x3.07x0.30 inches 5.45x2.65x0.29 inches 6.23x3.07x0.29 inches 5.44x2.64x0.28 inches Dimensions (Millimeters) 143.51x70.87x7.62 mm 158.50x77.98x7.62 mm 138.43x67.31x7.37 mm 158.24x77.98x7.37 mm 138.18x67.06x7.11 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.14 oz (174 grams) 7.13 ounces (202 grams) 5.22 ounces (148 grams) 6.63 ounces (188 grams) 4.87 ounces (138 grams) Mobile software iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS iOS Camera Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor A10 Fusion chip, M10 motion coprocessor A10 Fusion chip, M10 motion coprocessor Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Expandable storage None None None None None Battery 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 13 hours of internet use; 14 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 14 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 40 hours of audio playback on wireless 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 13 hours of internet use; 14 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 14 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 40 hours of audio playback on wireless Fingerprint sensor None Home button Home button Home button Home button Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Special features Face ID; wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Splash, water and dust resistance Splash, water and dust resistence Price off-contract (USD) Starts at $999 Starts at $799 Starts at $699 Starts at $669 Starts at $549 Price (GBP) £752 £601 £526 £504 £413 Price (AUD) AU$1,246 AU$996 AU$871 AU$834 AU$684

This is a developing story that will be updated as information rolls out throughout the day. For more, follow CNET's live blog and read our complete coverage of today's Apple event.