Apple reportedly ramps down iPhone X component orders

Apple is said to be reducing its order of iPhone X components.

According a report in Business Korea, some components for the current topline iPhone model are "estimated to reach zero in the second half of this year." The phone's OLED screens, notably, are sourced from Samsung Display, a division of Apple's archrival in the smartphone sphere.

That reinforces earlier supply chain reports from analyst Ming Chi Kuo that the iPhone X will be discontinued once a successor model or models -- rumored to include larger-screen LCD versions -- hit in 2018. That's in contrast to Apple's standard retail strategy, which is to leave the earlier iPhone model on sale at a reduced price.

The report follows Apple's quarterly earnings this week, which showed an uptick in revenue but a dip in units sold for iPhones compared to the same period last year -- indicating the limits of the market for the iPhone X, which at $999 (£999, AU$1,579) is the company's most expensive handset ever. Apple went on to forecast a year-over-year downturn for the current quarter, indicating that demand may indeed be soft.

Apple did not immediately respond to comment.

