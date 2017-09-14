As if paying a grand for the new iPhone X weren't enough, Apple just raised the cost of repairing your iPhone if it breaks.

Enlarge Image Apple

Heading over to Apple's iPhone service pricing page will show price hikes in repair fees for iPhones across the board -- not just the new ones. For example, if you crack the screen on your iPhone 7 or iPhone 6S and aren't covered by warranty or AppleCare+, Apple will charge $149 to fix it -- $20 more than it was previously. Screen repairs for older models such as the iPhone 6 and iPhone SE have been raised to $129, while Apple now charges $169 for Plus-sized iPhones.

Apple revealed three new iPhones on Tuesday and it seems to be celebrating the occasion with some stomach-churning pricing. From the $999 starting cost of the iPhone X, to the $50 hike on its iPad Pros, to the $199 AppleCare+ plan for the iPhone X, if you want to own Apple's premium products, expect to pay a premium price. Whether this is due to expensive components or limited supply, one thing is certain: your wallet will feel it.

Apple also charges a pretty penny for "other damages," which it says includes all damages not limited to the screen. It'll cost you $319 to fix the iPhone 7, and up to $399 to make the iPhone 8 Plus whole again.

The iPhone X isn't listed yet on the service pricing page, but due to its edge-to-edge OLED screen and premium components, it may cost even more to repair.

If you want to avoid paying these high repair costs (but know that you're accident prone), you may want to consider getting AppleCare+ coverage. Keep in mind that it isn't cheap -- it costs $129 for the iPhone 8, 7 and 6S -- but with it you get to file for two incidents of accidental damage and only pay a $29 fee for screen repairs or $99 for a replacement.

Preorders for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus start Friday Sept. 15, and preorders for the iPhone X start Oct. 27. If you do try to get the new iPhones as soon as they're available, be sure to take care of them, and maybe spend a little extra on a protective case.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on this story.