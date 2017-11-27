CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Mobile

Apple applies for foldable phone patent

Samsung expects to release a foldable phone in 2018. Is Apple next?

lenovo-tech-world-bendable-phones-2120.jpg

A foldable iPhone isn't impossible.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Apple recently applied for another patent for a phone with a foldable display and body.

While Samsung expects to release a foldable phone in 2018, there is no indication Apple is planning to do something similar any time soon.

The company has won patents for bendable phones with flexible displays in the past, however nothing, so far, has come to fruition.

Editors' note, 2:21pm: This post was updated to clarify it is a patent application that was recently published.

Next Article: Silicon Valley's diversity efforts get mired in scandal