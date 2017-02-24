Apple iPhone 7 Plus fire caught on video

An Apple iPhone 7 user has caught her device catching fire on a video posted to Twitter

The video shows an iPhone 7 Plus in a pink case sitting on a bathroom basin billowing smoke while the user's boyfriend films with his phone.

According to Mashable, Brianna Olivas of Tucson, Arizona said she had been having problems turning the device on after owning it for a month, but after Apple Store employees tested it they told her it was fine.

An Apple representatives told CNET: "We are in touch with the customer and looking into it."

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 was withdrawn from the market after dozens of units caught fire worldwide in what was later determined to be two separate battery flaws. Reports of combustible iPhone batteries have been more isolated, but they do happen. In October 2016, an iPhone 7 fire in Australia reportedly destroyed a user's car, while an iPhone 6 Plus flamed out in New Jersey. Apple has previously blamed reported iPhone fires in China, meanwhile, on "external damage".

Related coverage:

Updated 9:46 a.m. PT with additional context and links.