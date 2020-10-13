iPhone 12 specs: Everything the rumors say about battery, camera and more

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Apple will livestream a virtual event on Oct. 13 starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST), and all eyes are on the possibility of a new slate of iPhones -- rumored to be called the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini. The company has historically released new phones in September, but amid the COVID-19 outbreak, suppliers in China were forced to shut down or dial back operations. The tech giant confirmed there would be a delay on its flagship phones over the summer.

What do we know about the new phones? Will there be enough new features to warrant upgrading from the iPhone 11? (Read how the iPhone 11 might compare to the iPhone 12 here.)

The iPhone 12's rumored specs are starting to take shape after the latest from leaker Kang on Weibo. Here's what we know so far.

Models and size

According to Kang's leak, we could be getting four new iPhone 12 models that potentially ship at different times. All the models are predicted to have Super Retina XDR displays, more drop-resistant glass, and 5G compatible.

5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini

6.1-inch iPhone 12

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max

Additionally, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 could come in black, white, red, blue and green. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be available in gold, silver, graphite and blue.

Cost and preorder date

The iPhone 11's base model stunned at $699 in the US, slimming down $50 from the 2018 iPhone XR. Could the iPhone 12 follow the trend and cost less than the iPhone 11?

The latest leaks suggest the iPhone 12 Mini will start at $699 and the iPhone 12 base model at $799. The higher end iPhone 12 Pro could cost $999, and the Pro Max could cost $1,099.

Again, Kang is predicting that the phones could ship at different times. The Mini may be available for preorder on Nov. 6 or 7, with a release date of Nov. 12 or 13. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could start preorders on Oct. 16 or 17 and release Oct. 23 or 24. And the iPhone 12 Pro Max preorder date is rumored to be Nov. 13 or 14, released Nov. 20 or 21.

Storage

As usual, the new iPhone models will have several storage options to choose from. According to Kang's leak, the Mini and the iPhone 12 will have the choice between 64, 128 or 256 gigabytes. The Pro and the Pro Max offer a bit more, starting at 128GB and topping off at 512GB.

Battery

It's possible that the new line of iPhones could lose the charging port and opt for a MagSafe wireless charger instead.

Camera

Apple usually comes out swinging every year with its device's cameras. These new phones shouldn't be any different. For starters, Kang said there could be improvements to Deep Fusion and night mode photography.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 both have dual rear cameras. Both phones potentially have wide and ultrawide angles.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max kick it up a notch. These two phones are rumored to include triple rear cameras, telephoto lenses, lidar sensors for depth tracking, and 4x and 5x optical zoom, respectively.