Apple has GoT stars sing Aryas for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Amy E. Price

They call it brand synergy.

It's when two big brands get together and the result is even more powerful than each of them separately.

Please welcome, then, "Game of Thrones" coming together with Apple to produce a possibly memorable episode of "Carpool Karaoke."

In a new teaser for the Apple Music series, we see Margaret Constance Williams (Maisie to you) and Sophie Turner sit in a car and sing Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball."

Which about sums up "Game of Thrones," really.

The two Starks give it their all. The result, however, isn't quite an Arya. (I apologize. I had to.)

Still, you can't make imperfect singing last the whole 20 minutes of the show. You have to add some other forms of entertainment. In this case, these two go on to prank some unsuspecting fans.

It looks like they're going to hide, then pop out and, I don't know, impale one or two of them.

Isn't that what mostly happens on "Game of Thrones"?

But if you really want singing of a slightly more exalted, musical variety, Apple also released a teaser featuring Seth MacFarlane and Ariana Grande.

Now, their pipes are perfectly tuned. Especially Grande, who can sit in the passenger seat and simply let her voice rip as effortlessly as if she's just having a gargle.

Apple releases a new episode every Tuesday. The first featured the esteemed combination of Will Smith and James Corden.

The company is said to be spending up to $1 billion to make itself into a televisual power. A few famous people singing is just the beginning. But will it make you synergize with Apple Music?