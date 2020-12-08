Apple Fitness Plus is launching on Dec. 14

Apple

Apple on Tuesday revealed that it's new fitness streaming subscription will launch next week. Apple Fitness Plus will be available starting Monday and will offer guided workouts using the workout metrics from an Apple Watch.

At launch, Fitness Plus will have guided HIIT, yoga, cycling, dance, treadmill walking, treadmill running, strength, core and rowing workouts. There are also mindful cool-down videos to use after any workout. The service is similar to Peloton Digital and other fitness streaming services out there, but is built explicitly for Apple devices.

Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99 (£9.99, AU$14.99) per month or $80 (£80, AU$120) per year, and a subscription can be share among up to six people in the same household. Fitness Plus is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle Premier plan, which costs $30 (£30, AU$40) a month.

Fitness Plus requires an Apple device running iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3 or TVOS 14.3. Apple Watch users should automatically see Fitness Plus as a new tab in the Fitness app on their iPhone once available, the company said.

"We're excited for Apple Fitness Plus to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team — in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across devices — to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's senior director of fitness technologies, in a release.

