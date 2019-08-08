Apple comes under antitrust pressure in Russia

Russia's competition watchdog is probing Apple over allegations that it's abusing its dominance over iOS apps. The complaint came from cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab.
The Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) is looking into why Kaspersky's Safe Kids parent control app wasn't updated -- causing a major loss in its functionality -- while Apple's own Screen Time was.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Cupertino, California, company is already facing pressure at home, where it's among tech companies facing a US Department of Justice antitrust review, and in the EU, where Spotify alleged that Apple is trying to stifle Apple Music's competitors.
