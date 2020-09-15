Apple event 2020: Apple Store goes down ahead of rumored iPad, Apple Watch reveals

Apple Store/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Apple Event

It begins... Apple's online store went down on Tuesday, in preparation for the company's Sept. 15 virtual event. The iPhone 12 isn't expected, but Apple is likely to reveal the Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPads. The store typically goes down before a launch event as Apple makes way for its new products.

Apple might also say when it'll release new versions of its iOS software for the iPhone and iPad, MacOS software for its desktops and laptops, and WatchOS software for its wearables.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST), and Apple will stream the event on its website. CNET will be covering it live, so check back for all the news and products coming out.

Traditionally, these events take place in a packed Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California, but the company is taking the cautious approach due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We're likely to see the next iPhone in a separate announcement, since Apple warned investors in a July conference call that this year's phones would arrive "a few weeks later" than usual. That suggests an October or November launch.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.