Apple patent envisions a foldable iPhone

Apple might be joining the folding-phone craze. A patent now held by the iPhone maker shows a design for a "flexible display" that appears to be similar to some of the upcoming foldable phones such as the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.

On Tuesday, the US Patent and Trademark Office published a patent filed by Apple titled "Electronic devices with flexible displays and hinges." The patent abstract describes the flexible display as being able to fold and unfold with a hinge mechanism to make sure there's adequate space between the folding portions of the display.

Even with the existence of the patent, it's unclear if this could lead to a future device for Apple. The iPhone maker filed a similar patent for a folding device with a clamshell design last February. Analysts predicted Apple could make a folding iPad sometime in 2021, but the company has yet to show any sign of it coming to fruition.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

