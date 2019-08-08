Apple is quietly locking down iPhone battery replacements, report says

Apple apparently doesn't want you replacing batteries in your iPhone XS, XS Max and XR yourself. It's started locking batteries to the phones by displaying a "Service" message whenever a battery is swapped out, according to teardown specialists iFixit.
The message, which is found in the iPhone's settings, usually indicates that your battery is degraded and must be replaced. iFixit's tests revealed that even a brand new genuine Apple battery caused the message to appear. It appears on iPhones running iOS 12 and the iOS 13 beta, iFixit noted.
The update won't throttle the battery's performance, but you won't be able to see details of your battery's health. The site compared this to a car displaying a "Check Oil" light that only a Ford dealership can get rid of.
The only way to get rid of the message is to have an Apple Genius or an Apple Authorized Service Provider authenticate it -- essentially forcing you to take the battery through official channels and give Apple money.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
