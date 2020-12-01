Apple dedicates 100 percent of Product Red proceeds to Covid relief through next June

Apple

Head to the Apple homepage today, and you'll notice a whole lot of the color red. The tech giant is promoting its (Product) Red line of gadgets and expanding its partnership with the (Red) nonprofit. From now through June 30, 2021, all proceeds from the line will go to the Global Fund's Covid-19 Response. Additionally, Apple will shave $1 off of every purchase made through December 7th with Apple Pay, on apple.com, in the Apple app store or at a physical Apple store to give to the same cause.

Eligible products in the Product (Red) line include an iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 Mini and an Apple Watch Series 6. Each features the stark red design to live up the nonprofit's name. Apple has worked with the (Red) nonprofit since 2006 to combat HIV/AIDS in vulnerable regions on the African continent. This year, Apple redirected those funds to the Global Fund's Covid-19 team.

The money provides better equipment and contact tracing in South Africa and should clear the way for those communities to continue battling HIV/AIDs. Apple's blog lays out the details of the expanded partnership as the company celebrates Giving Tuesday.