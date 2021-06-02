Apple Card outage impacting 'all users' drags on

Screenshot/Apple

Apple Card users may not be able to manage their card, make payments or see recent transactions due to an ongoing outage on Wednesday. The outage started around 6:17 a.m. PT, according to Apple's system status dashboard, and is affecting all users.

Apple launched its own credit card, the Apple Card, for iPhone users back in 2019. Though there is a minimalist-looking physical card, the focus is on mobile payments. The Apple Card offers 2% daily cash back on purchases made with tap-to-pay mobile payment systems via Apple Pay and 3% cash back on devices and services from Apple.

With the release of iOS 14.6 in May, the company added the ability to share your Apple Card account with your spouse or another family member.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.