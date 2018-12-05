Apple has begun selling its USB‑C Power Adapter as a separate $29 accessory after initially making it available only with its 2018 iPad Pro range.
As 9To5Mac points out the 18W adapter can also be used to fast-charge compatible iPhones (with the USB-C to lightning cable), though Apple recommends pairing it with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro . The charging cable is sold separately.
Apple's USB-C charger first appeared on a rumor site in mid-2018 and was an indication that the new iPad Pro would be moving away from Apple's proprietary Lightning adapter.
Apple iPad Pro
-
Review•iPad Pro 2018 review: A beautiful, pricey powerhouse if you can live within its limits
-
Preview•Apple's newest iPad Pros hands-on: The iPad X we expected
-
How To•Apple iPad Pro and Mac event live blog and livestream: How to watch live
-
News•Apple iPad Pro, MacBook Air get some iPhone X magic, but challenges remain
Discuss: Apple begins selling iPad Pro USB-C adapter for $29
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.