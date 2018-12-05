Apple begins selling iPad Pro USB-C adapter for $29

Apple

Apple has begun selling its USB‑C Power Adapter as a separate $29 accessory after initially making it available only with its 2018 iPad Pro range.

As 9To5Mac points out the 18W adapter can also be used to fast-charge compatible iPhones (with the USB-C to lightning cable), though Apple recommends pairing it with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro . The charging cable is sold separately.

Apple's USB-C charger first appeared on a rumor site in mid-2018 and was an indication that the new iPad Pro would be moving away from Apple's proprietary Lightning adapter.