Apple begins replacement program for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR Smart Battery Cases

Apple

Apple launched a replacement program for some of its Smart Battery Cases after discovering that some units didn't charge or wouldn't charge the iPhones in them. The affected cases, which are designed for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019.

The problem cases don't pose a safety issue, Apple said. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace eligible cases at no cost.

In a review, CNET's Scott Stein said the cases hold roughly a full days's charge on their own while providing solid protection for a phone. The case charge integrates with iOS to show battery status. On the downside, the cases are bulky and pricey at $129 each.