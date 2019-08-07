Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

If autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, is your thing, Apple added four videos to its "Shot on iPhone" YouTube series on Wednesday. The tech giant uploaded videos titled Tapping; Scraping; Crunching; and Whispering from Ghost Forest, all between 6 and 10 minutes long. Apple prefaces each video with a note that it's best enjoyed with headphones.

Tapping has gentle rain sounds accompanied by visuals of a campsite. Scraping is a man working in a wood shop. It's satisfying to watch the perfect wood shavings curl if you like visual ASMR, too. Crunching is the sound of footsteps hiking, along with forest scenery. Finally, Whispering tells you the legend of Oregon's Neskowin Ghost Forest in hushed tones. All the videos were shot on an iPhone XS or XS Max.

The "Shot on iPhone" series exhibits Apple phones' video capabilities. Users with the iPhone XR, XS and the 7 Plus and more have posted videos on their own channels as well.

A 2015 study describes ASMR as a "sensory phenomenon, in which individuals experience a tingling, static-like sensation across the scalp, back of the neck and at times further areas in response to specific triggering audio and visual stimuli."