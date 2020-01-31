Apple Arcade's 'Secret Oops!' is a new AR game for silly spies

Apple

Lighthearted spy game Secret Oops! is the latest addition to Apple's mobile video game streaming service, Apple Arcade. The tech giant's gaming platform has over 100 games. Secret Oops!, from MixedBag, is the fourth AR game available, alongside Spek, Rosie's Reality and Possessions.

In the game, you play as Special Agent Charles from S.P.Y. Agency, who's less-than-equipped to handle an international "crisis," like briefcases disappearing worldwide. The robotic pigeons who lead S.P.Y. decide that Charles is the best agent for this job. The goal of the game is to make sure the bumbling Charles stays undetected.

"With 'Secret Oops!' we wanted to do something completely new and different," Mauro Fanelli, CEO of MixedBag, said in a release. "We had this crazy idea of a social multiplayer game in AR using multiple devices to play with the same virtual world, with a dumb spy as the main protagonist. We wanted the players to interact with each other, to move, to talk, to cooperate in a spontaneous way, and to bring the gameplay outside the screen. It's a very physical game."

Use the AR mode to bring the 3D cartoon experience to the next level as a virtual game board. Take on the game with friends in co-op mode to construct a plan for Charles to succeed at his mission -- while avoiding security cameras, deadly traps and robot guards.

The developers said they plan to add more worlds, levels and extras in the next few months.