Apple Arcade scores a goal with new Charrua Soccer game

Apple

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade added another game to its $4.99/month gaming service on Friday: Charrua Soccer. The game aims to capture the spirit of the indigenous South American Charrúa people, and the importance of Uruguayan football in their culture. Uruguay has won two World Cup titles despite the country's relatively small size. Batovi Games Studio, the independent Uruguayan developer behind Charrua Soccer, wanted to showcase the nation's fighting spirit, according to a release.

Charrua Soccer is a fun, colorful game that's accessible to everyone. The cartoony, almost Wii-like characters give Charrua Soccer a nostalgic feel, while capturing the roaring crowds when a player scores a goal. Batovi didn't skimp on gameplay either -- players can make short and long passes, aim while shooting, and more.

Apple

"With aesthetics that both adults and kids will enjoy, simple commands and the possibility of playing with or without assistance, it's a game that adapts to both the most casual players and to those who are seeking a bigger challenge," Roque Papa, owner of Batovi Games Studio, said in the release. "We made the game we have always dreamed of and we already have a huge amount of ideas that will be part of future updates. Right now all we look forward to is for users to like it."

In the game, you have the option to play friendly matches, competitions and penalty matches. Charrua Soccer includes different competition experiences, too -- including the Global Cup, American Cup, Women's Global Cup and, for a throwback, the Global Cup 1930. For an extra challenge, the AI presents different playing styles, like Catenaccio from Italy or Tiki-Taka from Brazil.

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play 100 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Content has started rolling out for Mac as well.